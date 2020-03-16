WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Casinos are implementing some changes to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Beach Casino and Resort announced on its website that table games have been closed and management will re-evaluate the decision on Tuesday.

As well, the buffet at Mango's Restaurant will be closed until further notice, as of Monday. Bus tours, ballroom events and live entertainment in the Blue Dolphin Lounge will be cancelled until further notice.

Marketing promotions will also be cancelled until further notice, the casino said, with the exception of the Customer Appreciation Day and the Ocean Club Card discount and point program.

The casino said the floor plans in Mango's Restaurant and Blue Dolphin Lounge are being re-designed to provide social distancing.

CASINOS OF WINNIPEG

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries announced on Monday that at the Casinos of Winnipeg, some slot machines and electronic games will be turned off, and efforts will be made to reduce close contact between people in the restaurants.

Extra hand sanitizing units have been added to the Club Regent Casino and the McPhillips Station Casino, with hand sanitizing wipes available at key areas including customer service and cashier booths.

Salad bar services and self-serve coffee has been suspended at both casinos.

Table games have also been cancelled at Club Regent Casino, McPhillips Station Casino and the Shark Club Gaming Centre until further notice.

MBLL said all shows at the Club Regent Event Centre have been postponed for the next 30 days. People who have bought tickets can find information on the MBLL website in the coming days.