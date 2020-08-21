WINNIPEG -- A member of the Bonivital soccer community has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the club.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Bonivital Soccer Club reported that a member of its community had tested positive, but did not say whether this person was a player, or when they contracted COVID-19.

The club said contact tracing has already started, and Manitoba Health will be in contact with anyone they feel may be at risk of exposure.

"We cannot provide any further information than this as per the directives set by Manitoba Public Health," the statement reads. "However we are of the understanding that Manitoba Health started the contact tracing process already and will be in contact with anyone should they feel there was a chance of exposure."

The club said this serves as a reminder for all players, parents, coaches, team officials, and spectators to follow public health guidelines, including staying home when feeling ill, practicing proper hand hygiene, covering coughs, and practicing physical distancing during games and practices.

CTV News has reached out to the Bonivital Soccer Club for more information.

On Friday, there were 34 new cases of COVID-19 announced in the province, bringing the total number of active cases in Manitoba to 265.

Nine new cases were announced in Winnipeg, which currently has 78 active cases of COVID-19.