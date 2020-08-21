WINNIPEG -- A person who was at the Bell MTS Iceplex has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, David Sattler, the general manager of the Iceplex, said that an adult program participant who was in the facility has COVID-19.

Sattler said in a written statement that program participants who were in the Iceplex during the same timeframe as this person have been notified by the ice user.

He did not specify what this timeframe is.

“Bell MTS Iceplex is committed to ensuring a safe experience for everyone in our facility,” Sattler said in the statement, adding the hockey rink facility is following provincial guidelines, which include enhanced cleaning and disinfection, along with reduced capacity.

Sattler said the Iceplex strongly encourages people using the facility to follow the province’s COVID-19 guidelines.

On Friday, provincial health officials announced 34 new cases in Manitoba, including nine new cases in Winnipeg. According to provincial data, Winnipeg currently has 78 active cases of COVID-19.