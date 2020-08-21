WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The new cases were announced in a news bulletin Friday afternoon.

Since March 12, Manitoba has reported 830 cases of COVID-19.

Of the new cases, 19 were located in the Southern Health- Santé Sud Region. Nine new cases were announced in Winnipeg, five new cases were in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, and one case was announced in the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the majority of the new cases in Southern Health-Santé Sud are linked to a known cluster," the bulletin states. "Case investigations are ongoing and when they are completed, additional information will be provided as needed to inform of any public health risks."

The five-day test positivity rate is now at two per cent.

There are 265 active cases, and 553 people are listed as recovered.

The total number of deaths remains at 12.

A total of 2,331 laboratory tests were completed on Thursday. Since early February, a total of 122,291 tests have been completed in Manitoba.

TWO POTENTIAL COVID-19 EXPOSURES

The province announced Friday two potential exposures to COVID-19 may have occurred this week.

One potential exposure was at the Canadian Tire store in Portage la Prairie on August 18, from approximately 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The second potential exposure happened in Winnipeg on August 19 at the Olive Garden located at 51 Reenders Drive, from approximately 12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

The province said the risk of transmission is considered low, but is sharing the information to help people assess their risk and to go get testing if symptoms appear.