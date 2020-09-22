WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government said another COVID-19 case has been reported at a Winnipeg school.

The province posted on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that a case has been confirmed at College Louis Riel, a French-language school located on St. John Baptiste Street. A letter to parents from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) said the person was in the school on September 14.

"Upon learning of this information, the school facility immediately closed off areas used by the infected person and did not use these areas until after cleaning and disinfection occurred," the letter reads.

Times of potential exposure were not posted on the province's website.

"Anyone identified as a close contact will be contacted and provided instructions for self-isolation (quarantine). Testing may also be recommended," the WRHA wrote.

The letter said the infection did not occur at school, and the exposure is currently being assessed as low risk. The school remains open.

College Louis Riel is the latest school in Winnipeg to have a COVID-19 case reported. Garden City Collegiate, Gordon Bell High School, St. Aidan's Christian School, Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute, Beaverlodge School, Churchill High School, and John Pritchard School have all reported COVID-19 cases.

In its COVID-19 bulletin on Tuesday, the province said the number of cases in the John Pritchard School cluster is now at 20.