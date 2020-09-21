WINNIPEG -- An employee at a restaurant in Winnipeg has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Earls Restaurant confirmed Monday an employee at the Polo Park location has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"At Earls, the safety of our guests and staff is our top priority, and we have been working closely with local health authorities and the WRHA (Winnipeg Regional Health Authority) on this incident," the spokesperson said in an email.

The date the employee last worked was not listed in the response from Earls. CTV News has reached out for additional information.

The spokesperson said the WRHA has deemed the case to be of low risk to the public and said it is safe for the restaurant to stay open. They added the WRHA is in charge of contacting the public about the case, and if people haven't been contacted by them, there is no need to self-isolate.

Several businesses have recently announced potential COVID-19 exposures, including Planet Fitness on Leila Avenue, the Tavern United on St. Matthews Avenue, and a possible exposure at Polo Park on Sept. 6 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.