WINNIPEG -- The province announced there are 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The announcement coming in a news bulletin Tuesday afternoon.

With the new cases, Manitoba has had a total 1,632 since early March.

Of the new cases, two are in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, two are in the Southern Health Region, and 20 are in the Winnipeg Health Region.

There are currently 380 active cases and 1,234 people have recovered.

There are eight people in hospital, two of which are in intensive care.

The death toll remains at 18, after two people died on Monday.

On Monday, 1,205 tests were performed, bringing the total to 167,203 since early February.

TWO CASES AT CARE HOME

Health officials are advising Manitobans that two previously identified cases in the Southern Health Region are linked to the Maplewood Manor care home.

Officials have shared the information with families and staff.

"While the risk is assessed to be low, Maplewood Manor has initiated outbreak protocols in an abundance of caution. The assisted living facility has put additional measures in place to further reduce the risk to residents and staff, and are restricting visitation," the province said in a news release.

ACTIVE CASES IN MANITOBA

The Winnipeg Health Region continues to see the highest amount of active cases in Manitoba with 305.

The next closest is the Prairie Mountain Health Region with 33.

In terms of active cases in Winnipeg, the River East area has 77 cases, followed closely by Downtown Winnipeg with 63.

The Seven Oaks area has 46 active cases. Inkster has the lowest active case count at six.