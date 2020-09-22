WINNIPEG -- The province is advising Manitobans about another possible exposure to COVID-19 at a school.

The incident happened at the Gladstone Elementary School, located in Gladstone, Man. in the Southern Health Region.

The province said the exposure happened on Sept. 8, 9, 10, and 14 between 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In a letter to parents, Southern Health said the person was not symptomatic while at school.

"Be assured that public health investigations to identify individuals who may have been exposed begin within 24 hours of a confirmed laboratory test. Anyone identified as a close contact will be contacted and provided instructions for self-isolation (quarantine). Testing may also be recommended," the letter said.

It said close contacts will be asked to self-isolate, while all other students and staff can continue school in person.

This is the first exposure incident at a school in the health region.