WINNIPEG -- The number of COVID-19 cases connected to a school in Winnipeg has grown, according to the most recent report from the Manitoba government.

In Tuesday's COVID-19 update, health officials reported that the number of COVID-19 cases identified in a cluster at John Pritchard School is now at 20 cases.

The school first reported an asymptomatic person attended the school on Henderson Highway on Sept. 8, 9, and 10.

Six additional cases were confirmed at the school on Sept. 16, and approximately 250 students were sent home for temporary remote learning.

During media availability last week, Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer, said some of the cases may have been acquired in the school.

The province said investigations into the cases continue. The school remains open.

In addition to John Pritchard School, COVID-19 cases have been reported at College Louis Riel, Garden City Collegiate, Gordon Bell High School, St. Aidan's Christian School, Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute, Beaverlodge School, and Churchill High School.