WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials announced an outbreak of COVID-19 at Brandon Regional Health Centre Sunday afternoon.

The province is listing the second floor of the Assiniboine building at the health centre as critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

Health officials advise that three cases previously identified in the Prairie Mountain Health region are linked to a unit on the floor.

The investigation is ongoing and close contacts are being identified, according to the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

While the risk is assessed to be low, the health centre has initiated outbreak protocols on the second floor out of an abundance of caution.

The province said additional measures are being put in place on the second floor of the Assiniboine building to further reduce the risk to residents and staff and is restricting visitation.

This is the third place to be deemed an outbreak in the Prairie Mountain Health region this week.

Rideau Park personal care home in Brandon city moved to code red after an employee tested positive for the illness on Thursday.

Hillcrest Place personal care home received became critical when an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

As of Sunday, there are 243 active cases in the region. The entire Prairie Mountain Health region is listed as restricted (orange).