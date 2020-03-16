WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service said the incident that caused a lockdown at a Winnipeg fire station didn’t involve COVID-19.

Last week, CTV News Winnipeg reported a group of firefighters were in isolation and Station 21 was closed to the public due to the possibility that some members were exposed to COVID-19.

Cops said this was in response to a March 12 call for police and fire-paramedic crews for a medical incident in the Peguis neighbourhood of east Winnipeg. The incident involved a woman and a dead male.

Police said an investigation has determined that COVID-19 did not play a part.