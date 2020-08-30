WINNIPEG -- The province of Manitoba is announcing 35 new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday morning, as well as an outbreak at a Brandon, Man. health centre.

In a bulletin released Sunday, Manitoba health officials said the new cases have brought the total number of active cases in the province to 462 as of 9:30 a.m.

The new cases announced on Sunday include:

one new case in the Interlake-Eastern health region

12 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

five new cases in Southern Health-Santé Sud

17 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The province said preliminary investigations show that eight of these cases are close-contacts to previously announced cases.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 2.2 per cent.

So far 710 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Due to data system upgrades this weekend, the province said hospitalization and intensive care unit data will not be available. It is expected to provide an update on Monday.

The death toll remains at 14.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba is now 1,186.

Another 1,542 laboratory tests were completed on Thursday, bringing the total number of tests completed in the province since February to 134,920.

The province is also declaring an outbreak at Brandon Regional Health Centre.

Health officials advise that three cases previously identified in the Prairie Mountain Health region are linked to a unit on the second floor of the Assiniboine building of the Brandon Regional Health Centre.

While the risk is assessed to be low, the health centre has initiated outbreak protocols on the second floor of the Assiniboine building in an abundance of caution.

The second floor of the Assiniboine building is moving to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.