Two new deaths from COVID-19 in Manitoba
Published Monday, September 21, 2020 7:08AM CST Last Updated Monday, September 21, 2020 12:05PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Health officials in Manitoba announced there are two new deaths related to COVID-19.
Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief provincial public health officer, made the announcement Monday afternoon, noting there are now 18 deaths.
He also said there are 22 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,608 since early March.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
