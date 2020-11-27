WINNIPEG -- Two hospital wards in Winnipeg, along with a personal care home in Oakbank, have all declared COVID-19 outbreaks on Friday.

According to Manitoba Health officials, the Transitional Care Unit C6 at Misericordia Health Centre and Grace Hospital Unit 4 South have both declared outbreaks on Friday.

The province also announced Kin Place Personal Care Home in Oakbank has also declared a COVID-19 outbreak.

All three facilities are now at the critical or red level on the Pandemic Response System.

THREE WINNIPEG OUTBREAKS OVER

Manitoba also announced on Friday that three COVID-19 outbreaks in Winnipeg have been declared over.

Two of the outbreaks were at Francophone schools in Winnipeg, Collège Louis-Riel and Collège Leo Remillard. The third outbreak was at the Convalescent Home in Winnipeg.