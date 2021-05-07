WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is doubling fines for individual repeat offenders who disobey emergency public health orders.

Premier Brian Pallister made the announcement Friday morning. Pallister also said the province will be doubling default payment fees for those who fail to pay their fines on time.

Pallister noted the vast majority of Manitobans are following the rules.

“There is a small, selfish minority of people that aren’t doing their part, and in doing so, they’re putting the health of themselves and others at risk,” said Pallister.

“I will say to those folks: you will pay your fine, and if you do not, you will not be driving your car. We will not issue you a driver’s licence. You can put your car up on blocks, and you can leave it there until you pay your fine. If you don’t drive, we will garnish your wages. You will pay.”

Currently, individuals can be fined $1,296 for failing to comply with emergency orders.

Pallister said there are more than 3,300 enforcement officers across the province, and said Manitoba is the only province to release enforcement reports each week.

Since the pandemic began, more than 4,000 warnings have been issued and more than 1,300 tickets have been handed out -- with more coming, said Pallister.

“Just this past week alone, COVID enforcement officers inspected over 4,000 different locations around the province to ensure compliance with COVID prevention orders.”

Pallister also said enforcement officers in conjunction with law enforcement have attended approximately 50 different protests in Winnipeg and other communities across the province.

“Each protest response requires significant planning and requires collaboration among law enforcement officials to ensure that the public and all officers and personnel are kept safe while they’re doing their job.”

Pallister said video evidence is used to identify those in attendance and fines are issued following an investigation.

This is a developing story. More details to come.