COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in high demand in Manitoba

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are in high demand in the province as Manitobans line up in Winnipeg to roll up their sleeves for a third time.

On Thursday, dozens of people lined up outside the vaccine clinic at Shoppers Drug Mart on River Avenue in Winnipeg.

The provincial COVID-19 vaccination dashboard shows 10.5 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received a third dose, accounting for more than 137,000 doses.

Health officials have been urging Manitobans to get a booster shot as soon as they can – especially with the holiday season just around the corner and the Omicron variant now in play in the province.

Currently, the province is asking people aged 60 years and up, or people 18 and over who live in a First Nations community, and received their second dose on or before July 10 to go get a booster shot right away.

Everyone else in the province needs to wait six months before getting a third shot.

"We know that the booster works; it’s best if you wait six to eight months after your second dose. But we also know that with the holidays coming up and with Omicron already here in the province, (the) speed at getting that booster as soon as possible is also important," said Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead of Manitoba's vaccine implementation task force.

"We want people to be protected, not just for the holiday season, but for the spring going into the summer and going forward."

Reimer said the province is looking to expand availability in super sites.

"We are trying to regularly update and improve our staffing in response to demand," she said.

"We have no shortage of doses available in the province, it is really a matter of us trying to figure out what is the most convenient for Manitobans and move the doses to those locations."

Reimer said clinics and pharmacies can also offer the third dose. She said Manitobans should look at the province's vaccine finder map to find where a booster shot is available.