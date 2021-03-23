WINNIPEG -- More COVID-19 variants of concern cases have been reported in personal care homes in Winnipeg.

On Tuesday, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) said seven of Winnipeg's 39 long-term care facilities are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

There are now two active cases among personal care home residents and five among personal care home staff.

Four of these cases, including three staff and one resident, have been confirmed or are probable variants of concern, the WRHA said.

This is an increase from the WRHA's last update on March 19, when one staff member and one resident at Heritage Lodge Long Term Care tested positive for the B.1.1.7. variant.

"As variant cases appear in the community, we do expect to see such cases in other settings, including personal care homes," the WRHA said in an update posted online.

"Although such variant cases are not unexpected, we are closely monitoring the situation at PCHs with variant cases and ensuring adequate staffing and clinical supports are in place."

The personal care homes dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in Winnipeg include:

Actionmarguerite St. Boniface

Actionmarguerite St. Joseph

Heritage Lodge

Oakview Place

River East PCH

Riverview LTC

Tuxedo Villa

The WRHA said an outbreak is declared when a COVID-19 case is identified in a resident, staff member or external service provider.

It said as of Tuesday, two of the care homes have at least one active case among residents, and four had at least one active case among staff.

Two facilities have no active cases, but are still considered an outbreak as it takes two incubation periods (28 days) following isolation of the last case for an outbreak to be declared over.