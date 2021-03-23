WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government announced that the province will stay at the Code Red or critical level on the province’s pandemic response system due to rising cases of COVID-19 variants of concern in Manitoba.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, made the announcement at a news conference on Tuesday, noting that the province will be making minor changes to public health orders starting on March 26 at 12:01 a.m.

These changes include:

Increasing gathering limits at outdoor public places to 25 people;

Increasing gatherings limits at weddings and funerals to 25 people;

Maintaining capacity limits at retail stores at 50 per cent, but expanding in-store limits to a 500-person capacity, whichever is lower; and

Relaxing restrictions for drive-in events to allow people to leave their vehicles while still following public health measures.

The premier added these are “cautious changes and they are designed to help us move in the direction of protecting and safeguarding the well-being of Manitobans in all respects.”

These restrictions will expire on April 15.

PRIVATE GATHERINGS

Roussin noted the province has not made any changes to restrictions for indoor or outdoor gatherings at personal residences and restaurants.

“We know this prolonged contact has been a significant factor in the beginnings of our second wave,” he said.

Roussin said the province will be able to look at the further loosening of restrictions after spring break, Passover and Easter.

“We know what happened following Thanksgiving gatherings early in our second wave and we have to continue to avoid that from happening again. The variants of concern just add to that level of risk right now,” he said.

This is a developing story. More details to come.