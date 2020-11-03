WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public to be aware of coyotes in Assiniboine Forest.

According to a social media post, police said they received reports of two coyotes in the forest early Tuesday morning, and said they were exhibiting aggressive behaviour.

Parts of Assiniboine Forest were closed in July due to aggressive coyote activity, including coyotes reportedly stalking hikers. The closures were lifted on July 29.

Police said if people come in contact with aggressive coyotes, they should contact police at 204-986-6222 if the situation is not an emergency. If you are at immediate risk, call 911.