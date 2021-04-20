WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said an investigation into an organization producing and trafficking crack cocaine in the Point Douglas neighbourhood has led to the arrest of 26 people and the seizure of property and evidence valued at more than $2.3 million.

The investigation – which police have dubbed Project Matriarch – started in October 2020. On Tuesday, police said that investigation led investigators to seize cocaine, crack cocaine, Canadian dollars, a loaded firearm and ammunition, jewelry, a 2016 BMW X5, and a skid steer.

Police said Criminal Property Forfeiture also filed a statement of claims for 10 homes and multiple bank accounts.

The evidence and property seized in the investigation are valued at $2,343,497.

Police said 57-year-old Sandra Guiboche was the original target of the investigation. Guiboche was among 26 people in this organization that were arrested, police said.

Guiboche is facing multiple drug trafficking charges, along with a charge for possessing property obtained by crime and laundering the proceeds of Crime. The charges have not been proven in court.

Police said the following people were also arrested and are facing multiple charges, many connected to drug trafficking, proceeds of crime, conspiracy and money laundering.

Timothy Verbong, 60

Shane Guiboche, 38

Perry Lajoie, 54

Amanda Rouse, 53

Lea Murrell, 34

Dianna Pangman, 39

Trenton Smith, 37

Ryan Williams, 43

Robert Morrisette, 34

Billy Bacon, 26

Crystal Genaille, 43

Anita Stimpson, 48

Steven Tran, 35

The charges have not been proven in court. Winnipeg police are expected to provide more details about Project Matriarch in a news conference at 12 p.m. CTV News will live stream this event.

