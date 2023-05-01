Crash involving two semis closes section of Trans-Canada Highway: RCMP

A crash involving two semis closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway outside of Winnipeg Monday afternoon.

According to RCMP, the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 1 and Road 41 East near Richer, Man. Officers were called to the scene at 2:05 p.m.

RCMP says there appears to be “serious injuries” as a result of the collision, but didn’t elaborate further.

They say the road will remain closed for “quite some time.”

