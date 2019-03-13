The U.S. National Weather Service said a blizzard moving into the Grand Forks, N.D., area Wednesday afternoon will “bring impacts not seen in some time,” including wind gusts between 80 and 96 km/h and heavy precipitation in the form of snow, rain or an icy mix.

The weather service said the heavy winds are expected to develop Wednesday evening and last throughout Thursday, with some blizzard conditions expected to “linger into Friday morning.”

It warns travel could be dangerous and power outages and damage to trees could occur.

The storm comes less than a week after the National Weather Service said the risk of major spring flooding has risen for the Red River Valley.

Meantime, Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning covering southeast Manitoba and northwestern Ontario.

Communities including Steinbach, Ste. Anne and Sprague are expected to receive between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow, saying heavy snowfall will develop Wednesday evening and last until Thursday morning.

Winnipeg and other regions in south central Manitoba are under a special weather statement.

Environment Canada says Winnipeg appears to be on the edge of the system and along that line 2 to 8 centimetres of snow is expected, but if the expected path of the storm changes, communities further north could see more.

It asks people to report severe weather by email or by tweeting to #MBSTORM.

-With files from CTV’s Colleen Bready