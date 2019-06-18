

CTV Winnipeg





Members of Winnipeg’s Granite Curling Club are worried a bike path project could block business.

The city is taking feedback on a proposal to connect Wolseley to downtown with protected bike lanes.

As part of the larger project, the city is mulling options for a dedicated bike lane to run down Granite Way, in front of the curling club.

To do so, Granite Way would be turned into a one-way westbound from Osborne Street to Balmoral Street.

Club president Dawn Klatt said the plan would create issues for members coming and going and asking them to speak out against it.

“Let the city know that you’re not happy about it and why you’re not happy about it,” she said. “You know if you're coming from the sound end of the city or the west end of the city, ask them to explain to how you're supposed to get into your curling club."

The club suggests the path could be rerouted behind the building along the river where a path already exists.

Cyclist Paul Doucet said a bike lane could entice drivers to put their keys away.

"We really have to change and anything that can get people cycling safely and get more cars off the roads would be appropriate,” he said.

Sherri Rollins, the city councillor for Fort Rouge said nothing has been decided yet, but feedback is welcome. She said responses to an online survey will help the city develop a plan.

Klatt said the curling club could live with a bike path long Granite Street, as long as it remains a two-way street. She worries the club could lose business if it becomes too difficult to come and go.

"Sometimes if things become too much of an inconvenience for people then they start looking back, you know, to clubs that might be in their own neighbourhood,” Klatt said.

The city said project costs have not yet been determined.

A final design is expected to go forward to council this summer.

- With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele