WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Cyclist hit by Winnipeg bus

    A Winnipeg Transit bus is parked and damaged on Memorial Boulevard after a cyclist was struck on August 2, 2024. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg) A Winnipeg Transit bus is parked and damaged on Memorial Boulevard after a cyclist was struck on August 2, 2024. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg)
    A cyclist was struck by a Winnipeg Transit bus Friday morning.

    The City of Winnipeg confirmed a Route 45 bus along Memorial Boulevard at St. Mary Avenue was involved in a crash at 7:12 a.m.

    "A cyclist was involved. They declined medical attention and left the area after the collision," a city spokesperson said.

    The city said the incident is under investigation and they have no other details.

