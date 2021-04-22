WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials have reported more than 250 COVID-19 cases, along with another death connected to an outbreak at a health centre.

On Thursday, health officials said a man in his 70s from the Northern health region died from COVID-19. His death has been linked to an outbreak at the Russel Health Centre in Russel, Manitoba.

The province said this brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 962.

Along with this death, the province reported 261 new cases of COVID-19. Of these cases, the Winnipeg region reported 159 cases.

The province said this brings the total number of cases in Manitoba so far in the pandemic to 36,890. Three cases were removed from the total due to a data correction.

This is a developing story. More to come.