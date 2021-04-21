WINNIPEG -- One person has died from COVID-19 in Manitoba, as health officials announce 164 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The province said the most recent death was a man in his 50s from the Northern Health region. The province said this death brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 961.

On Wednesday, the province also reported 164 new cases, the majority of which were in the Winnipeg region, which reported 76 new cases. Winnipeg has 803 active cases – the highest of any health region in Manitoba. Its five-day test positivity rate is at 6.6 per cent.

The Northern health region reported 30 new cases on Wednesday, bringing its total number of active cases to 707.

The other cases reported on include:

24 cases in Southern Health, bringing the region's active cases to 75;

19 cases in Prairie Mountain Health, bringing the region’s active cases to 117; and

15 cases in Interlake-Eastern Health, bringing the region's active cases to 81.

Wednesday's cases bring the total number of cases so far in the pandemic to 36,632, which includes 1,833 active cases and 33,838 recoveries. Two cases were removed from the total due to a data correction.

The province's five-day test positivity rate is 6.3 per cent.

OUTBREAK DECLARED AT WINNIPEG DAYCARE

The province declared an outbreak at St. Maurice Daycare Inc. in Winnipeg on Wednesday. It said the site has been moved to the red or critical level on the pandemic response system.

This is a developing story. More to come.