WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is reporting a number of potential new COVID-19 exposures, including at a restaurant and on Winnipeg Transit buses.

The following is the province’s list of where and when some of these potential exposures took place:

Bellamy’s Restaurant and Bar, located at 1-845 Dakota St. The possible exposures took place on April 10 and 13 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.;

Winnipeg Transit Route 19 westbound Elizabeth Road at De Bourmont Avenue to Notre Avenue at Pearl Street from 8 a.m. to 8:36 a.m. on April 12;

Winnipeg Transit Route 19 eastbound Notre Dame Avenue at McGee Street to southbound Drake Boulevard at Elizabeth Road on April 12 from 8:53 a.m. to 9:28 a.m.;

Winnipeg Transit Route 19 from Notre Dame Avenue and McGee Street to Portage Avenue and Fort Street on April 15 from 2 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.;

Winnipeg Transit Route 19 from Portage Avenue and Fort Street to Notre Dame Avenue at Pearl Street on April 15 from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.;

Winnipeg Transit Route 55 from St. Anne’s Road and Bank Avenue to St. Mary Avenue and Fort Street on April 14 from 6:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.;

Winnipeg Transit Route 55 from St. Anne’s Road and Bank Avenue to St. Mary Avenue and Fort Street on April 15 from 6:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Winnipeg Transit Route 25 from Portage Avenue and Garry Street to St. Mary Avenue and Fort Street on April 14 from 5:05 a.m. to 5:35 a.m.; and

Winnipeg Transit Route 24 from 600 Main Garry/Portage to Ness Avenue at Cavalier Drive on April 15 from 2:45 p.m. to 3:25 p.m.

More information and the full list of potential exposures can be found online.

The province noted that if someone was at one of these locations at the date and time of these potential exposures, they don’t need to self-isolate. However, they should self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested for COVID-19 if any symptoms develop

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to Bellamy’s for more details.