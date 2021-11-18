Daughter wants answers after mother dies in care home outbreak in Gladstone

WINNIPEG -

A Manitoba woman wants answers as to how a COVID-19 outbreak at a care home in Gladstone, Man. got out of hand so quickly—leading to her mother's death.

On Thursday, the province reported the deaths of a man and a woman—both in their 80s—had been linked to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Third Crossing Manor in Gladstone.

Loretta Hopkins said her 87-year-old mother, who had been a resident at the care home for just over two years, tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday. She said she went to visit her mother through a window at the care home the next day.

"It was very traumatic to see the condition she was in and no one there to help her, give her comfort," Hopkins said.

She said a day later, on Nov. 12, her mother died.

Southern Health—Santé Sud told CTV News it was first notified of the outbreak on Nov. 4. Since then, it has grown to 70 cases as of Wednesday evening—including 37 residents and 33 staff members.

The health authority said, due to the number of staff members that have been diagnosed with COVID-19 at the care home, it has brought in workers from other health service programs in the region to keep up with staffing.

Southern Health—Santé Sud said it expects some Third Crossing Manor staff to be able to return to work this week.

"What really needs to happen is that the health-care system steps up to the plate and takes responsibility for the situation and the unacceptable care that is given to some of the residents," Hopkins said.

"The fact that this got out of hand so quickly, and the care was not there for those residents when they needed it—it is very frustrating for me."

Hopkins said her mother had chosen not to get the COVID-19 vaccine due to her medical conditions. She said she has concerns about the care her mother received while at the home and plans to bring these concerns to the care home and the regional health authority to address.

COVID-19 IN COMMUNITY LIKELY TO HAVE PLAYED A ROLE IN THE OUTBREAK: HEALTH AUTHORITY

The cause of the outbreak at Third Crossing Manor has not been identified, though Southern Health said increased COVID-19 activity in the community and province likely played a role.

Outbreaks have been reported in two other personal care homes in Manitoba as of Thursday—including one in Arborg, and one in Benito which has six deaths linked to it.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said it is concerning to see COVID-19 outbreaks in personal and long-term care homes once again.

"This is the issue we're going to see with high rates of transmission," he said during a public health update on Wednesday.

"When you see high community rates of transmission, that's going to get everywhere."

He said this is why the province is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19—to protect the most vulnerable populations. However, despite the precautions, Roussin said the province is still seeing some outbreaks.

"Certainly to a much lesser degree than what we've seen in the past, and that's in large part to vaccinations," Roussin said. "But we still have to be very vigilant in bringing down that community transmission."

DEATHS LINKED TO OUTBREAK NOT REPORTED FOR A WEEK

Southern Health would not confirm if any deaths had been linked to the outbreak, citing privacy concerns.

It was only in the COVID-19 bulletin released on Thursday—about a week after Hopkins said her mother died—that the province confirmed the outbreak had become deadly.

When asked Wednesday, a provincial spokesperson said the information is reported as it is investigated and confirmed to be related to COVID.

"This process can take time, but we do not rush the investigation, and we are always careful to respect the privacy of residents and of grieving families," the provincial spokesperson told CTV News.