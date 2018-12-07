

CTV Winnipeg





The federal and provincial government have come together with a plan to fund flexible length withdrawal and recovery beds for Manitobans suffering with meth addictions. The announcement came Friday morning in Winnipeg at the Crisis Response Centre.

“While opioid-related overdoses continue to have a devastating impact, Manitoba has also faced the challenge of rising rates of problematic methamphetamine use,” said International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr on behalf of Ginette Petitpas-Taylor, Canada’s minister of health. “This bilateral agreement will facilitate and increase access to essential treatment services in Manitoba, services tailored to help people with problematic substance use.”

The bilateral agreement will provide $4.2 million in matching funding to be used by March 2023. The Winnipeg Region Health Authority and Prairie Mountain Health will issue a request for proposal in the new year addressing the need for withdrawal and clinical support services for meth users in the province.

It is anticipated that the tendering process will be done in the spring, and services will start soon after. It is predicted that at least 130 people a year will benefit from the creation of flexible length withdrawal beds.

“We believe the creation of flexible length withdrawal beds, as well as accompanying clinical support services, to treat people recovering from meth addiction will make a meaningful difference as we all work together to respond to the sharp rise in use of this devastating drug in our communities,” said Seniors and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen.

Currently individuals have access withdrawal management and recovery beds for 7 to 10 days. People recovering from meth often require up to 30 days. The creation of the flexible length withdrawal and recovery beds is designed to help those people specifically.