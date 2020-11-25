WINNIPEG -- A mansion over 100-years-old in Winnipeg is coming down.

The home built at 514 Wellington Crescent was demolished Wednesday morning.

Crews told CTV News Winnipeg they began work at 7 a.m.

Heavy machinery is visible at the site of the former home.

The mansion was built 110 years ago. In 2019, a permit was granted to the new owner to demolish the structure and build a 3,500 square foot, two-storey home.

Demolition was originally scheduled for June 7, 2019, but a stop-work order was issued June 6 to halt the demolition of the building, after the city attempted to have the neighbourhood declared a heritage conservation district.

-With files from CTV Winnipeg’s Jon Hendricks and Kayla Rosen.