WINNIPEG
    • 'Dense' fog blankets many Manitoba communities: ECCC

    Traffic flows through dense fog. (CTV News) Traffic flows through dense fog. (CTV News)
    A dense fog has developed over several Manitoba communities on Friday morning.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a fog advisory for a number of communities, saying that the foggy conditions are bringing poor visibility to the Red River Valley. 

    The fog is expected to dissipate throughout Friday morning.

    ECCC warns the fog may bring near-zero visibility at times, which can make travel dangerous.

