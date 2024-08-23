'Dense' fog blankets many Manitoba communities: ECCC
A dense fog has developed over several Manitoba communities on Friday morning.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a fog advisory for a number of communities, saying that the foggy conditions are bringing poor visibility to the Red River Valley.
The fog is expected to dissipate throughout Friday morning.
ECCC warns the fog may bring near-zero visibility at times, which can make travel dangerous.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Canadians await details on railway reopening after feds intervene in labour dispute
Businesses and industry leaders are anxiously awaiting updates on when Canada's freight trains could start moving again now that the federal government has intervened in a work stoppage that halted all shipments for a full day.
DEVELOPING Body of last missing person found after Sicily superyacht sinking
Italian rescue divers have found the body of the last person missing after British tech magnate Mike Lynch's family yacht sank off Sicily, believed to be his daughter Hannah, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Gord Downie rejected offer to become a hologram in his final years, bandmates say
Gord Downie wasn't interested in ever becoming a hologram musician. It's an offer his former Tragically Hip bandmates say he confronted around the time he went public with his terminal brain cancer diagnosis.
German warship blasts Darth Vader anthem in heart of London. 'No deeper message,' navy says
Germany's navy says there was 'no deeper message' in the choice to blast the famed Imperial March, Darth Vader's theme song in the 'Star Wars' films, from one of its warships as it cruised down the River Thames through London this week.
A quick surgical procedure can permanently change your eye colour, but experts warn it’s not without risk
Coloured contacts, which cover the coloured part of the eye with a tinted lens, have been used for cosmetic reasons since the 1940, but cosmetic surgery to make a colour change permanent is a more recent phenomenon.
Disruptions to major commuter lines continue as CN, CPKC await word on arbitration
Thousands of Canadian commuters may have to change their travel plans for a second day after a countrywide rail lockout shut down lines in major metropolitan areas.
Missing Markham woman's remains found north of Toronto: police
York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.
TikTok has fallen hard for yet another grocery store staple
How does a piece of produce go viral? Take the lowly cucumber, so frequently misidentified as a vegetable. And yet, the cucumber’s day in the digital sun came in early July.
Mix-up at dry cleaners has Guelph, Ont. woman searching for missing wedding dress
A Guelph, Ont. woman is hoping someone may know where her wedding dress is, 16 years after she got married.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
'What do Riders do?': Saskatchewan remembers beloved coach and father figure Ken Miller
Rider Nation is remembering one of its most beloved leaders in recent memory and the unforgettable impact he had during his tenure in Saskatchewan.
-
'Rely so heavily': Sask. producers highlight cost of rail disruption amid brief CN, CPKC work stoppage
Stakeholders continued to voice their concerns across Saskatchewan as a lockout of Canada's two major railways began Thursday – before being promptly stopped due to federal intervention.
-
'It's horrific': Some Indigenous residents outraged after Dewdney Avenue name change rejected
Some residents in Regina have expressed their frustration over the rejection of renaming Dewdney Avenue by city council Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
'Nothing comes for free': Questions linger for Saskatoon's $1.2B entertainment district
Saskatoon's most expensive infrastructure project is generating plenty of attention and questions a day after the price tag for the downtown arena district was revealed.
-
Saskatoon school bus drivers 'get focused' ahead of September
School is starting up again and so is Jerry Diekema’s bus. Diekema drives a school bus and his wife, Barb, is his bus monitor.
-
'What do Riders do?': Saskatchewan remembers beloved coach and father figure Ken Miller
Rider Nation is remembering one of its most beloved leaders in recent memory and the unforgettable impact he had during his tenure in Saskatchewan.
Edmonton
-
Day 1 of rail work stoppage halted $55M in Alberta products
A railway shutdown that started Wednesday evening impasse left $55 million of Alberta products at a standstill Thursday and triggered panic throughout Canada's supply chain.
-
Edmonton councillor wants project management overhaul, claiming delays and 'wasted dollars'
An Edmonton councillor says the city's project management is failing to finish projects on time and on budget.
-
Metallica pop-up shop opens before Commonwealth Stadium shows
Hundreds of heavy metal fans are lining up for a pop-up shop set up by veteran rockers Metallica.
Calgary
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canadians await details on railway reopening after feds intervene in labour dispute
Businesses and industry leaders are anxiously awaiting updates on when Canada's freight trains could start moving again now that the federal government has intervened in a work stoppage that halted all shipments for a full day.
-
Calgary development applications more than double compared to last year
New statistics from the City of Calgary show development permit applications have doubled over the past year.
-
Calgary hosting pop-up info session for those affected by current water-main repair work
The City of Calgary will hold a pop-up information session on Friday for community members impacted by the water-main repair work along 33 Avenue and 16 Avenue N.W.
Toronto
-
Disruptions to major commuter lines continue as CN, CPKC await word on arbitration
Thousands of Canadian commuters may have to change their travel plans for a second day after a countrywide rail lockout shut down lines in major metropolitan areas.
-
Ontario woman thought she spent $39 on theatre tickets. She didn't. Here's what happened
An Ontario woman paid seven times more for her theatre tickets than she thought she did. 'I was shocked. I had no idea the tickets were going to cost that much.'
-
Gord Downie rejected offer to become a hologram in his final years, bandmates say
Gord Downie wasn't interested in ever becoming a hologram musician. It's an offer his former Tragically Hip bandmates say he confronted around the time he went public with his terminal brain cancer diagnosis.
Ottawa
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 23-25
The Ottawa Redblacks take the field at TD Place, fair season continues in eastern Ontario, it's the final weekend for Ottawa Greek Festival and see Come from Away and Cirque du Soleil. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
-
Here's how nice it feels in Ottawa this Friday
The weather is going to be nice this Friday with sun and hot temperatures in the forecast.
-
Boy, 13, facing charges after people shot with an air gun in Gatineau, Que., police say
Police in Gatineau, Que. say a 13-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly firing an air gun at vehicles and bystanders in the Aylmer area.
Montreal
-
Despite continued pleas from coroners, STM not proceeding with platform screen doors on the metro any time soon
Montreal's transit authority said it has no immediate plans to implement platform screen doors on the metro despite repeated pleas from Quebec coroners who say the safety barriers can prevent suicides and assurances from the province that the costs to install them would be covered.
-
Saint-Leonard fire being investigated by arson squad
An early morning fire at a business in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough is being treated as suspicious after traces of an incendiary device were found onsite.
-
Railways prepare to restart after federal government forces binding arbitration in labour dispute
Canada's Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon is intervening to end a work stoppage that saw this country's two largest railways grind to a standstill Thursday, by forcing the parties into binding arbitration.
Atlantic
-
Gas prices drop more than 6 cents a litre across the Maritimes ahead of the weekend
The price of gas dropped more than six cents a litre across all three Maritime provinces Friday.
-
Halifax demands company remove barriers from Dartmouth Cove trail
The Halifax Regional Municipality is demanding a company remove the barriers it allegedly placed on the Harbour Trail in Dartmouth on Wednesday.
-
NB Power says outages caused by wildlife difficult to fight as losses add up in Saint Andrews
NB Power says there are limits to what it can do to prevent electrical outages caused by wildlife, as businesses in Saint Andrews tally up losses.
Vancouver
-
Owners of Vancouver apartment building that burned three times appear in court
The owner of a Mount Pleasant apartment building that has been the site of three major fires in just over a year appeared in court Thursday.
-
Provincial party leaders weigh in on ER closures crisis
Merritt Mayor Mike Goetz has kept a troubling tally of emergency room closures in Interior Health. He says, in July, there were closures on 29 out of 31 days. August isn't looking any better.
-
B.C. quietly removes harm-reduction supplies from Fraser Health website
The B.C. government has directed a local health authority to remove most of its harm reduction supplies from an online portal.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. addictions minister allowed to respond to decriminalization court challenge
Canada's Federal Court has agreed with British Columbia's minister of mental health and addictions that she should be a respondent to a court challenge against the province's decision to dial back its drug decriminalization policy.
-
B.C. ended fiscal year with $5B deficit, as wildfires, lower revenue bite into budget
British Columbia has ended the fiscal year with a deficit of about $5 billion, some $900 million lower than the most recent forecast, but higher than last year's budget had called for.
-
B.C. man charged after drugs, 3D-printed guns seized on Vancouver Island
A Victoria-area man is facing more than a dozen drug and weapons charges after a series of co-ordinated police raids on Vancouver Island turned up 3D-printed handguns and several kilograms of drugs.
Kelowna
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
-
West Kelowna police seek help identifying break-and-enter suspect
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.
-
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland newspaper The Telegram reducing print run after Postmedia purchase
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.
-
Myrle Vokey, beloved educator who created the Newfoundland Screech-in, dead at 85
Myrle Vokey, an educator who created Newfoundland's famed Screech-in ceremony as a way to give people a sense of belonging, died on Saturday at the age of 85, after a road trip and a night out for his 58th wedding anniversary.
-
Trial begins for Newfoundland RCMP officer accused of assaulting unruly air passenger
A trial is underway for an RCMP officer accused of assaulting an unruly flight passenger after he was escorted off an international flight that had been diverted to the airport in Stephenville, N.L.
Northern Ontario
-
Court rejects appeal of North Bay-area man's first-degree murder conviction
An Ontario court has rejected an appeal by a northern Ont. man who brutally killed his girlfriend in November 2017.
-
Ont. family trying to regain ownership after stolen vehicle sold illegally
An Ontario man is trying to get back ownership of the vehicle that was stolen from him, but so far, he's had no luck.
-
Missing Markham woman's remains found north of Toronto: police
York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.
Barrie
-
One person in custody after Innisfil incident
One person has been taken into custody after a heavy police presence took over an Innisfil neighbourhood Thursday evening.
-
Barrie boy stabbed at Sunnidale Park recovering in hospital as police seek suspect
A 14-year-old boy is recovering after what police described as a random and unprovoked stabbing in Sunnidale Park in Barrie earlier this week.
-
City asking residents for feedback on Marshall Green report
Barrie wants public opinion on future waterfront plans.
Kitchener
-
Offensive flag under investigation in Kitchener, Ont.
A Nazi military flag was seen outside a Kitchener, Ont. home on Monday.
-
Mix-up at dry cleaners has Guelph, Ont. woman searching for missing wedding dress
A Guelph, Ont. woman is hoping someone may know where her wedding dress is, 16 years after she got married.
-
Skeletal remains found at Kitchener construction site
A construction worker explains what happened when skeletal remains were discovered at a Kitchener work site.
London
-
Western specialist says Democrats have done a very good job at maximizing momentum
Kamala Harris is officially the first Black and South Asian woman to lead a major-party ticket after formally accepting the Democratic Party's nomination Thursday.
-
Thursday incident in Dorchester being investigated as assault and robbery
Police continue to investigate after an incident in Dorchester Thursday morning. Around 4:40 a.m., OPP were sent to a home on Minnie Street for a report of a robbery.
-
Transport truck driver involved in Exeter cyclist collision turns himself in
A male driver has turned himself in to police following a crash in Exeter on Wednesday morning.