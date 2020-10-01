WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg has installed a new heritage piece downtown with a modern twist.

A six-metre tall digital sign displaying Red River water levels in real-time now stands at Stephen Juba Park.

The city said the location was chosen to commemorate flood prevention efforts in the area.

Those efforts include the James Avenue water gauge and pumping station.

The digital installation is part of a push to revitalize the northeast part of the Exchange District.

According to the city’s website “a comprehensive retrofit of the area” has been underway since 2012 and includes $14 million in “improvements.”

Along with public art, some of the other upgrades include road renewals, pedestrian lighting, widening sidewalks and planting around 130 trees.