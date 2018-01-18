

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police responded to a report Wednesday evening of a man causing a disturbance and threatening employees at two businesses.

WPS said around 6:30 p.m., officers were notified that a man was in the area of William Avenue and Isabel Street possibly carrying a shotgun.

Police went to the 100 block of Isabel Street and located a man outside a Tim Hortons where it appeared he was concealing a weapon underneath his jacket.

Officers said the suspect refused to cooperate with police and as a result he was tased. Officers then took a man into custody.

Police said a search conducted revealed the alleged firearm was actually a metal pipe strapped to a long piece of wood.

An investigation revealed the same suspect entered two separate businesses in the 100 block of Isabel Street. In both cases the suspect entered the business with an object that employees thought was a firearm and pointed it at them.

Police charged 42-year-old Martin Eric Sinclair with a number of offences including causing a disturbance and carry a concealed weapon.