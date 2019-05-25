

CTV Winnipeg





Many of Winnipeg’s hidden gems stay that way all year long—with one exception.

This Saturday and Sunday, people are free to wander through 112 buildings for Doors Open Winnipeg.

It’s the biggest roster in the event’s history, according to Heritage Winnipeg.

The free event showcases the city’s “most unique” spaces with architectural, historical, cultural, and social significance, said Heritage Winnipeg executive director Cindy Tugwell in a news release.

New this year are three events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 1919 Winnipeg General Strike: a bus tour, a walking tour in the Exchange District, and a Hermetic Code tour at the Legislative Building.

Other new participants include the Fortune Block on Main Street, the Manitoba Genealogical Society, Merchants Corner, and the Dawson Building on McDermot Avenue.

A full list of events and participating buildings is available on the Doors Open website.