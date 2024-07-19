Downtown Winnipeg After COVID: Read the full series

CTV's Joseph Bernacki delved into the state of downtown Winnipeg once workers returned to the offices following the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CTV News contacted four of downtown Winnipeg’s notable employers to get a sense of how many workers have returned to their respective offices as of June 2023 and how those numbers compared to how many each employed downtown in 2019.

Businesses have different work rules for employees regarding when they need to be in the office. Some are required to be back full-time, while others are more flexible with their arrangements.

According to the most recent statistics released by Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, more businesses have closed than opened year after year.

However, one business that opened during the pandemic is optimistic things will change.

As the number of people returning to downtown rises, the trend in crime has followed.

According to the 2023 numbers from the Winnipeg Police Statistical Report, all crime in the downtown area has increased by 15.1 percent over the last five years, while violent crime is nearly double that number, at 30.1 percent.

It's something the city and province are hoping will change.