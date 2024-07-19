Downtown Winnipeg After COVID: Read the full series
CTV's Joseph Bernacki delved into the state of downtown Winnipeg once workers returned to the offices following the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The full features can be read below by clicking on the headlines.
Part One: 'People are trickling back': Thousands of workers return to downtown Winnipeg offices
CTV News contacted four of downtown Winnipeg’s notable employers to get a sense of how many workers have returned to their respective offices as of June 2023 and how those numbers compared to how many each employed downtown in 2019.
Part Two: Hybrid remote work schedules here to stay for Downtown Winnipeg
Businesses have different work rules for employees regarding when they need to be in the office. Some are required to be back full-time, while others are more flexible with their arrangements.
Part Three: Downtown Winnipeg business flourishes despite COVID-19 pandemic
According to the most recent statistics released by Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, more businesses have closed than opened year after year.
However, one business that opened during the pandemic is optimistic things will change.
Part Four: 'Look over your shoulder': Safety top of mind for downtown Winnipeg employees
As the number of people returning to downtown rises, the trend in crime has followed.
According to the 2023 numbers from the Winnipeg Police Statistical Report, all crime in the downtown area has increased by 15.1 percent over the last five years, while violent crime is nearly double that number, at 30.1 percent.
It's something the city and province are hoping will change.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The CrowdStrike outage is affecting heath-care services in Canada. Here's what you need to know
A global technology outage that's grounded flights and delayed border crossings is also challenging health-care services in the country, as issues with Microsoft services persist.
Quebec woman's death warns of dangers of cosmetic surgery abroad
Brian McConnell's daughter, Florence McConnell, died after a liposuction surgery complication in Morocco. Now, he warns others against undergoing cosmetic surgeries abroad.
BREAKING Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
opinion Trump's assassination attempt not a political winner
Danger and fear are so pervasive throughout the national political ethos it is now the norm, writes Washington political columnist Eric Ham.
Woman guilty of murdering, dismembering boyfriend in Nanaimo, B.C.
A 28-year-old British Columbia woman has been found guilty of killing and dismembering her boyfriend on Vancouver Island nearly four years ago.
'I feel cheated': Here are the products hit hardest by shrinkflation
Canadians who feel like they are getting less bang for their buck at the grocery store these days might be right. A new report shows the effects of shrinkflation are real.
Saskatchewan Party candidate for nomination withdraws, apologizes for putting child in blackface
A former prospective Saskatchewan Party nominee has apologized for putting a student in blackface.
Canadian flights, hospitals, border disrupted during global technology outage
A global technology outage grounded flights, disrupted hospitals and backed up border crossings in Canada on Friday, as issues persisted hours after problems with Microsoft services were said to be getting fixed.
WeCook ready-to-eat meatball dish recalled over possible Listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling a WeCook ready-to-eat meatball dish due to possible Listeria contamination.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP arrest man for cattle rustling near Moosomin
Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested a man for stealing 14 calves from a farm over the course of three incidents.
-
'A little toasty out there': Advice for managing Saskatchewan's high temperatures
Heat warnings continue to soar across Saskatchewan, and while it is important to enjoy these summer months, it is also important to stay healthy in these temperatures.
-
Demand doubles at Moose Jaw Food Bank but donations not keeping up
Demand has doubled over the past two years at the Moose Jaw food bank but donations have not been keeping up.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan Party candidate for nomination withdraws, apologizes for putting child in blackface
A former prospective Saskatchewan Party nominee has apologized for putting a student in blackface.
-
Sask. farmers says weigh the 'pros and cons' to soaring land prices
Saskatchewan had the highest increase in farmland value in the country in 2023, according to a report from Farm Credit Canada (FCC).
-
Sask. RCMP arrest man for cattle rustling near Moosomin
Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested a man for stealing 14 calves from a farm over the course of three incidents.
Edmonton
-
Teen girls stabbed in St. Albert, RCMP searching for 'armed and dangerous' man
Two teenage girls were stabbed in St. Albert Thursday night.
-
A dozen heat records broken in Alberta Thursday
Edmonton had its second consecutive day of record-setting heat on Thursday.
-
Out-of-control wildfire forces evacuation of northern Alberta community
Chipewyan Lake in northern Alberta was evacuated Thursday night as an out-of-control wildfire burned toward the community.
Calgary
-
LIVE SOON
LIVE SOON Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo to share details after polar bear 'did not resurface' from its pool
Exact details are expected to be disclosed at the press conference, but the zoo said the closure happened "after our polar bear, Baffin, did not resurface from the pool."
-
Proposed class-action lawsuit filed over Calgary water main break
A proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed against the City of Calgary, claiming businesses needlessly lost significant revenue due to a water main break.
-
Calgary could move to Stage 1 water restrictions early next week. Here's what that means
Calgary water crews will continue to monitor a recently repaired water main over the weekend, and then decide whether to move to the lowest level of outdoor water restrictions – Stage 1 – early next week.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
-
Ontario woman says she was sold 'crumbling' house despite home inspection
As an Ontario woman put away her China dishes after Christmas Dinner in 2018, she noticed her cabinet doors refused to shut.
-
Global IT outage has widespread impacts in Toronto
A global technology outage impacting businesses around the world has led to flight cancellations in Toronto this morning, with Porter Airlines grounding all flights until 3 p.m.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING All Ottawa Public Library locations closed following alleged threat
All Ottawa Public Library locations and their attached recreational and cultural facilities are closed because of an ongoing police investigation into a reported threat.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
-
'It's too far': Residents living in Argyle Avenue YMCA being moved to transitional housing on Corkstown Road
Nearly 50 families are being moved from the YMCA on Argyle Avenue to a former retirement home on Corkstown Road, as part of the city's overall homelessness and housing plan.
Montreal
-
Quebec woman's death warns of dangers of cosmetic surgery abroad
Brian McConnell's daughter, Florence McConnell, died after a liposuction surgery complication in Morocco. Now, he warns others against undergoing cosmetic surgeries abroad.
-
Five things to know about Quebec's unique, two-week-long construction holiday
It's one of Quebec's many idiosyncrasies that in the dog days of summer, when everyone wishes they were on holiday, virtually the entire construction industry and a good chunk of the rest of the province close up shop for two weeks.
-
CPR from quick-acting doctor saves man suffering cardiac arrest
When a Montreal man suffered a cardiac arrest, a quick-acting doctor's knowledge of CPR saved his life and provided a lesson to learn the skill.
Atlantic
-
Three soldiers confirmed dead after crash in Sheffield, N.B.
Three soldiers died in a non-service related, single-vehicle crash in Sheffield, N.B., over the weekend.
-
Newfoundland town on edge as crews search for missing vessel with 7 people aboard
Anxiety gripped a Newfoundland fishing community Friday as a massive search was underway for a missing vessel carrying seven harvesters that hadn't been heard from in two days.
-
Pilot dead after plane crash outside of Fredericton: fire chief
The pilot of an ultralight plane that crashed in a cornfield outside Fredericton has died, according to the fire chief of the Keswick Valley Fire Department.
Vancouver
-
Woman guilty of murdering, dismembering boyfriend in Nanaimo, B.C.
A 28-year-old British Columbia woman has been found guilty of killing and dismembering her boyfriend on Vancouver Island nearly four years ago.
-
'Attempted arson' now under investigation near site of recent Yaletown shooting
For the second time in as many weeks, a Yaletown patio was behind police tape Friday.
-
Parole board risk assessment showed 76% chance man accused of Tori Dunn killing would violently reoffend
The man accused of fatally stabbing Tori Dunn in her Surrey home last month was once deemed in parole documents to have a 76-per-cent chance to violently reoffend.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman guilty of murdering, dismembering boyfriend in Nanaimo, B.C.
A 28-year-old British Columbia woman has been found guilty of killing and dismembering her boyfriend on Vancouver Island nearly four years ago.
-
B.C. hospitals, health services affected by global IT outage
B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said the outage affected approximately 50,000 electronic devices across the health ministry, including 30,000 on the B.C. mainland and another 20,000 on Vancouver Island.
-
More evacuations ordered as wildfire near Spences Bridge, B.C., explodes in size
The out-of-control Shetland Creek fire in British Columbia's southern Interior has more than doubled in size due to what the wildfire service describes as "significant overnight growth" and more accurate mapping.
Kelowna
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
-
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
-
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
N.L.
-
Woman found dead in suitcase in Newfoundland; spouse found dead, suspected in killing
Police in St. John's, N.L., say a woman's body was found in a suitcase in the city's downtown this week and her spouse — who was found dead a day prior — is suspected of killing her.
-
Newfoundland town on edge as crews search for missing vessel with 7 people aboard
Anxiety gripped a Newfoundland fishing community Friday as a massive search was underway for a missing vessel carrying seven harvesters that hadn't been heard from in two days.
-
Ground assault begins on Labrador City wildfire that forced thousands to evacuate
Firefighters began attacking a fire near Labrador City from the ground today, marking a new stage in the effort to get the roaring wildfire under control.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating arson after speed camera set on fire
Six speed cameras set up around Greater Sudbury have drawn a lot of ire from residents, attracting some vandalism and police are now investigating after one was set on fire overnight.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
-
Southern Ont. pair fined $10,500 for moose hunt violations in northern Ont.
A hunter from Amherstburg and another from Guelph have been fined at total of $10,500 for moose-hunting violations dating back to 2022.
Barrie
-
Driver charged after SUV is struck by loose wheel on Hwy 400
Three people were taken to the hospital after a wheel that had come loose from another vehicle struck an SUV on Highway 400 Friday afternoon.
-
Orillia man goes 'all in' to win lotto jackpot
An Orillia man who works in the automotive industry won more than $120,000 with the lottery.
-
Driver seriously injured after tanker rollover
Police closed a section of County Road 16 in Severn Township on Friday after a tanker truck collision.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
-
Rockwood man killed in Highway 7 crash
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a 78-year-old Rockwood man.
-
Blind dog up for adoption at K-W Humane Society
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth is hoping to find a forever home for a blind dog named Honey.
London
-
London victim of intimate partner violence dies in hospital
A 17-year-old girl has succumbed to injuries she suffered during a stabbing earlier this week. Emergency responders were called to Wellesley Crescent late Tuesday night after two people were stabbed by a man.
-
$100,000 in tools stolen from North Middlesex business
Police say that investigation showed that someone entered the property sometime between July 13 and 14.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.