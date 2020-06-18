WINNIPEG -- For the sixth straight year, the Indigenous Garden was planted in downtown Winnipeg at Air Canada Park on Portage Avenue at Carlton Street.

The project was originally started by the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ's Indigenous Advisory Circle and Public Realm Committee in partnership with the APTN.

The garden features a variety of Indigenous plants and materials and it also has signs to allow people to learn about the plants and their importance to Indigenous culture.

Tracey Umali with Downtown Winnipeg BIZ says this is an approachable way to introduce people to Indigenous culture.

"I feel like most cultures and most people can have a connection to plants. So that was our first way of tapping into and sort of educating and learning about it," said Umali.

“There’s nothing quite like planting new seeds, nurturing new life and connecting to the Earth with good friends,” says Monika Ille, CEO of APTN, in a news release.

Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News

Umali said several plants are included in the garden such as bergamot, giant blue hyssop, prairie sage, Rudbeckia laciniata, and purple fountain grass.

All the plants are being added to existing cedars and sweet grass.

Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News

Umali added that on top of promoting the understanding of Indigenous culture, the garden helps improve the visual landscape of downtown.