Dozens of stolen bicycles seized from Winnipeg home, storage locker: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police have recovered dozens of stolen bicycles from a home and storage locker after executing a search warrant Monday.

According to police, officers started investigating drug trafficking and storage in the Sturgeon Park area in September.

At approximately 2 p.m., officers saw a 52-year-old man riding a mountain bike in the 100 block of Lawndale Avenue and arrested him without incident. Police determined the bike was reported stolen from a home on July 18.

Officers searched the man and found approximately 635 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $32,000. They also found approximately 32 grams of fentanyl with an estimated value of $4,800 and roughly 101 grams of cocaine with an estimated value of $10,000.

Officers were able to obtain search warrants for the man’s home in the 400 block of Young Street and a storage locker in the 1200 block of Notre Dame Avenue.

Officers found 67 bicycles, guitars, several laptops, two Tasers, a Honda 50cc motorized vehicle and a Stihl Backpack Blower, which police said was stolen. They also seized assorted ammunition, 85 grams of fentanyl and approximately $4,000 in Canadian money.

The suspect, who is from Winnipeg, has been charged with multiple charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and multiple stolen property possession charges. He was detained in custody.

Police said they are working to identify the owners of the stolen property and return it.