Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection to a crash in St. James that killed a 31-year-old pedestrian in January.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested a 46-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with the crash that happened at Maroons Road and St. James Street on Jan. 11.

Police believe he was making an eastbound turn while driving southbound when he collided with a northbound vehicle.

The northbound vehicle then hit the pedestrian and a traffic light.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition but died.

The driver will be charged with disobeying a traffic-control device and careless driving causing death.