Driver arrested in St. James crash that killed 31-year-old pedestrian
Police attend to the scene of a fatal crash around Maroons Rd. and St. James St. on Friday, Jan. 11.
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019 11:44AM CST
Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection to a crash in St. James that killed a 31-year-old pedestrian in January.
On Wednesday, police said they arrested a 46-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with the crash that happened at Maroons Road and St. James Street on Jan. 11.
Police believe he was making an eastbound turn while driving southbound when he collided with a northbound vehicle.
The northbound vehicle then hit the pedestrian and a traffic light.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition but died.
The driver will be charged with disobeying a traffic-control device and careless driving causing death.