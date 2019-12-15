WINNIPEG -- Fire crews responded to a single vehicle crash where the driver was trapped in a burning vehicle around 9:42 p.m. on Dec 14, said Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

According to the service, the crash took place near the intersection of Rothesay Street and Donwood Drive. When crews arrived, they found the vehicle engulfed in flames, and had to knock down the fire before getting the driver out.

Paramedics took one person to hospital in unstable condition.