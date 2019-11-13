WINNIPEG — A Calgary, Alta. man has pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm in a fatal hit-and-run collision more than a year ago that court heard involved methamphetamine use and a stolen vehicle.

Justin Joseph Little, who was 29 at the time, appeared in a packed Winnipeg courtroom Wednesday morning filled with family members of a teenage boy killed in the crash.

R.M. of St. Andrews resident Ben Harris, 15, and a friend were riding bicycles on the shoulder of Donald Road near Highway 9 at around 11:45 p.m. on Aug.10, 2018 when they were hit by a vehicle, throwing them into the ditch.

Harris was killed. Harris’s friend, who was hurt in the crash, survived.

RCMP police dog services tracked a suspect shortly after a witness saw a man leaving the scene of the collision.

Fourteen charges were laid against Justin Joseph Little of Calgary, including drug-impaired driving causing death and drug impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Court heard needles were found on Little after the collision and that he admitted to police he used methamphetamine the same day as the collision.

