WINNIPEG -- Easter is just around the corner and provincial health officials are reminding kids they need to do their part and participate in physical distancing.

During a press conference Wednesday, the Province reminded the public to stay home during Easter weekend and only celebrate with those in your household.

Health minister Cameron Friesen did confirm the Easter Bunny will still be stopping by over the weekend, as he said he’s considered an essential worker.

Friesen added that the Easter Bunny will be practising physical distancing when he delivers his Easter treats and said it’s important those receiving the treats do the same.

“As they wil be looking for Easter eggs, my hint would be to start looking for those eggs at least a minimum of two metres appart, beacause if the Easter Bunny is listen to Dr. Roussin’s daily updates that will be important,” said Friesen.

“Also that Easter Bunny must be making sure to be washing the Easter Bunny’s paws frequently rhoughout that effort.”

Friesen noted it’s imprtant that kids remember to practice physical distancing even while hunting for Easter eggs.