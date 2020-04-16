WINNIPEG -- A 36-year-old man has died following a vehicle-pedestrian collision early Thursday morning in the Ebb and Flow First Nation.

RCMP say officers from the Ste. Rose du Lac division responded to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian crash on Lake Road NE, about three kilometres east of Provincal Road 278, around 6:35 a.m.

Mounties attended the crash and found a 36-year-old man from Ebb and Flow on the road who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP say the vehicle involved in the crash had stopped a short distance away. The driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old woman from Ebb and Flow, was arrested for Impaired Driving Causing Death. The suspect remains in custody. The charges against her have not been proven in court.

Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP along with a forensic team continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call 204-447-2513 or Crime Stoppers. (1-800-222-8477)