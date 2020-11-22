WINNIPEG -- Eight people were evacuated, one requiring assistance from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS), from a house fire Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to a fire in a single-family bungalow on Lockwood Avenue between Grosvenor Avenue and Kingsway at 5:20 a.m.

WFPS said, when crews arrived, they encountered smoke coming from the house and launched an offensive attack. They declared the fire under control at 5:40 a.m.

According to the WFPS, seven occupants safely self-evacuated the bungalow before the arrival of first responders. Firefighters located and brought one more person to safety.

All of the occupants were assessed on-scene by paramedics and did not require further care. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No damage estimates are available at this time.