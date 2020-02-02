WINNIPEG -- The women's field for the Tournament of Hearts filled in Sunday.

Manitoba's Kerri Einarson, Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville, Ontario's Rachel Homan and B.C.'s Corryn Brown added their teams to the national women's championship lineup Feb. 14-23 in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Einarson defeated six-time Canadian champion Jennifer Jones 8-6 on Sunday.

Einarson drew the button with her final shot of the 10th behind multiple Jones counters. Jones couldn't get to shot stone and gave up the steal of one.

Jones will get another chance to play in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in a wild-card game on the eve of the main draw.

Einarson, McCarville, Brown and Homan dropped into a Hearts field that includes Robyn Silvernagle (Saskatchewan), Laura Walker (Alberta), Noemie Verreault (Quebec), Andrew Crawford (New Brunswick), Mary-Anne Arsenault (Nova Scotia), Erica Curtis (Newfoundland and Labrador), Kerry Galusha (Northwest Territories), Lori Eddy (Nunavut), Suzanne Birt (Prince Edward Island), Hailey Birnie (Yukon) and defending champion Carey.

Two wild-card teams -- the top two non-qualified teams in the Canadian Team Rankings System (CTRS) -- meet Feb. 14 in a play-in game with the winner gaining entry into the main draw the following day.

Manitoba's Tracy Fleury, Einarson and Jones ranked first to third respectively heading into their provincial championship, so the wild-play will feature Jones and Fleury.

Einarson fell in last year's wild-card game to Casey Scheidegger.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2020.