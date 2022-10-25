Election Day is here: One more look at who is running for mayor in Winnipeg

Election day is here. Winnipeggers are heading to the polls across the city casting their votes to decide who will be the next mayor of the city.

Eleven hopefuls have thrown their names into the ring to replace outgoing mayor Brian Bowman.

MANITOBA CIVIC ELECTIONS 2022: See the latest updates and in-depth information

Get breaking news alerts to your phone and email by downloading our app and subscribing to our newsletter

Polling stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and eligible voters should have received a card telling them where to vote.

If people didn't get a card, information can be found online or by calling 311.

Winnipeggers will need to show one piece of government ID that has their photo, name and address. Two authorized pieces of ID are allowed as long as both have the person's name and at least one has their current address.

The candidates are:

Idris Adelakun

Idris Adelakun is trying his hand at running for public office for the first time.

He is a professional engineer and project manager and has earned education degrees in both Nigeria and Manitoba.

Learn more about Adelakun here.

Rana Bokhari

Rana Bokhari is another candidate who has political history in Manitoba as she used to be Manitoba Liberal leader – the youngest person to do so.

She was party leader from 2013 to 2016, before she resigned and opened a law practice.

Learn more about Bokhari here.

Chris Clacio

Chris Clacio has previous experience of running in an election.

The current grocery store employee ran back in 2014 for school trustee in the Seven Oaks School Division.

Learn more about Clacio here.

Scott Gillingham

A man who has been part of Bowman's inner circle at city hall, Scott Gillingham is no stranger to Winnipeg's political realm.

He was elected in 2014 for the St. James ward and was re-elected in 2018. He spent time on the finance committee as well as the Winnipeg Police Board.

Learn more about Gillingham here.

Kevin Klein

Another councillor who is looking to upgrade his seat at city hall.

Kevin Klein was first elected in 2018 for the riding of Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood. He was one of the later applicants to enter the mayoral race, registering his campaign on July 29.

Learn more about Klein here.

Shaun Loney

Shaun Loney is hoping his work in the non-profit sector can help him succeed if he is elected mayor.

The non-profits he has been a part of have been focused on improving housing, reducing poverty and lowering utility bills.

Learn more about Loney here.

Jenny Motkaluk

A previous mayoral candidate is hoping to have a better result compared to last election.

Jenny Motkaluk ran against Bowman in 2018 and garnered 36 per cent of the vote, finishing second to Bowman.

Learn more about Motkaluk here.

Glen Murray

It's a position Glen Murray knows well. Murray previously sat in the mayor's chair from 1998 to 2004 and prior to that served three terms as a city councillor.

He was also part of the Liberal Party in Ontario and held the seat for Toronto Centre from 2010 until 2017.

Learn more about Murray here.

Robert-Falcon Ouellette

Another candidate who has a background in politics is Robert-Falcon Ouellette.

He was part of the federal Liberal Party from 2015 to 2019, holding the seat of Winnipeg Centre. He has previously run for mayor, losing to Bowman in 2014.

Learn more about Ouellette here.

Rick Shone

Rick Shone has gone from small business owner to mayoral candidate.

He is the owner of Wilderness Supply Company and also started an events company called Swamp Donkey Adventure Racing.

Learn more about Shone here.

Don Woodstock

Another former mayoral candidate is on the ballot again this election.

Don Woodstock ran in 2018 coming in fourth. He has also previously run for St. Charles councillor in 2014, the provincial Liberals in 2007 and 2011, an independent in 2016 and federally for the Green Party in 2015.

Learn more about Woodstock here.