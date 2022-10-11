A chat with mayoral candidate Shaun Loney

A mayoral candidate making some late-race gains is looking to address public safety in the city.

Shaun Loney, who has spent the last three decades in the non-profit sector and has worked as a senior civil servant with the province, said he believes what is being done currently isn't working.

"Crime is a problem and the issue isn't the number of helicopters in the air, the number of police officers, whether there is a police board or different police chief – those are all beside the point," he said.

"The issue is that the people that are committing the offences are doing so over, and over, and over, and over again. And they will continue to do it until they receive access to the interventions that everyone knows works."

Loney said he doesn't want to defund the police, rather reduce their workload. He said he would like to look to the non-profit sector to help address public safety.

"They need some help with reducing the workload because their job is law enforcement, and we have just the tool for them – it is called love and compassion with some accountability."

You can watch the full interview here with mayoral candidate Shaun Loney

Election Day in Winnipeg is Oct. 26, 2022.