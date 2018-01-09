Setting up charging stations for electric vehicles across Winnipeg could be cost prohibitive.

A new report to the city's Innovation Committee says installing the stations would be expensive and each one could cost $50,000 to purchase.

It says while some programs exist to help offset the financial burden, they involve cost sharing agreements which would require significant initial investments.

The report says the city will continue to communicate with Manitoba Hydro about any future plans to support this type of initiative.

The feasibility study was ordered after Councillor Russ Wyatt raised the issue last year.

Another report will be brought forward with results from a $197,000 pilot project which involves the purchase of two electric city vehicles and charging stations.