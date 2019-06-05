Featured
Ellice at King Edward closed to traffic over a crash
Police said two people were taken to hospital in stable condition after a crash Wednesday. CTV photo/Jamie Dowsett
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019 7:09AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, June 5, 2019 7:31AM CST
East and westbound traffic is being rerouted from Ellice Avenue and King Edward Street after a collision involving two vehicles sent two people to hospital Wednesday.
Winnipeg police said they were called to the scene around 5:20 a.m.
Two people were taken to hospital in stable condition.
Police are still on the scene, but say the road should be open to traffic again shortly.