Emergency crews on scene after collision leaves car flipped on side
A car flipped on its side at St. Mary Avenue and Vaughan Street. (Source: Alex Brown/CTV News)
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 8:45AM CST
WINNIPEG -- Emergency crews are on scene of a collision at St. Mary Avenue and Vaughan Street.
Images show a car flipped over on its side up against a street light, as well as another car with damage to the front end.
Fire crews are on scene and the area is taped off.
This is a developing story, more details to come.