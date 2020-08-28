WINNIPEG -- An employee at an A&W restaurant in Winnipeg tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson confirmed to CTV News on Friday.

The employee last worked at the restaurant, located at 1078 St. Mary’s Road, on Aug. 19.

The restaurant noted this is an isolated case and the worker is currently at home recovering.

Immediately after this employee’s COVID-19 case was reported, the restaurant closed down and brought in a specialized cleaning company to clean, sanitize, and disinfect the facility. The restaurant reopened on Aug. 25.

“The employee who tested positive, as well as any other restaurant employees they worked with in the last 48 hours, will self-isolate for 14 days, or until a negative test result has been confirmed,” the statement from A&W said.

The restaurant added it contacted the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and followed all of its recommendations.